Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI)

In today’s recent session, 1.65 million shares of the Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.30, and it changed around $0.71 or 19.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.96B. ANGI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.92, offering almost -246.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.3% since then. We note from Angi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Instantly ANGI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.94 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.02% year-to-date, but still down -22.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is -34.73% down in the 30-day period.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Angi Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.97 percent over the past six months and at a -42.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $415.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Angi Inc. to make $449.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $359.3 million and $387.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.20%.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.92% of Angi Inc. shares, and 96.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.52%. Angi Inc. stock is held by 196 institutions, with Parnassus Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.29% of the shares, which is about 12.29 million shares worth $151.6 million.

Brown Advisory Inc., with 11.23% or 9.02 million shares worth $83.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 10.24 million shares worth $126.36 million, making up 12.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $24.97 million, which represents about 3.37% of the total shares outstanding.