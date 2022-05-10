Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 8.46 million shares of the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.97, and it changed around $0.45 or 1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.91B. FCX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.91, offering almost -44.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.82% since then. We note from Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 18.33 million.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended FCX as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Instantly FCX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.40 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.61% year-to-date, but still down -11.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is -26.62% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FCX is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.79 percent over the past six months and at a 22.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. to make $7.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.40%.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 20 and July 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, and 79.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.11%. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock is held by 1,630 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.91% of the shares, which is about 114.74 million shares worth $4.79 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.39% or 107.22 million shares worth $4.47 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 41.73 million shares worth $1.74 billion, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 31.1 million shares worth around $1.3 billion, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.