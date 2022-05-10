Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been traded, and its beta is 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $71.71, and it changed around -$0.83 or -1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.12B. FND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $145.89, offering almost -103.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $71.88, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -0.24% since then. We note from Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FND as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) trade information

Instantly FND has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 87.83 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.20% year-to-date, but still down -13.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) is -11.73% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $114.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FND is forecast to be at a low of $85.00 and a high of $153.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -113.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) estimates and forecasts

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.58 percent over the past six months and at a 18.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $906.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. to make $976.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $723.65 million and $782.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.40%. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 43.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.40% per year for the next five years.

FND Dividends

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.24% of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares, and 99.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.62%. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stock is held by 485 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.92% of the shares, which is about 11.53 million shares worth $1.39 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.90% or 9.4 million shares worth $1.14 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.12 million shares worth $498.25 million, making up 3.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $358.75 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.