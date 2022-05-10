Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) were traded, and its beta was 2.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.95, and it changed around -$0.66 or -9.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. GSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.25, offering almost -89.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.49% since then. We note from Ferroglobe PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Ferroglobe PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GSM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ferroglobe PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Instantly GSM has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.07 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.19% year-to-date, but still down -7.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is -17.13% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSM is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -135.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -135.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $749.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ferroglobe PLC to make $784.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $361.39 million and $418.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 107.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 87.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.50%. Ferroglobe PLC earnings are expected to increase by 56.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.76% of Ferroglobe PLC shares, and 39.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.26%. Ferroglobe PLC stock is held by 110 institutions, with Rubric Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.29% of the shares, which is about 13.65 million shares worth $84.76 million.

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC, with 3.56% or 6.67 million shares worth $41.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.73 million shares worth $8.81 million, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $7.72 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.