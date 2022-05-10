Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.29, and it changed around -$1.04 or -6.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. EXFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.06, offering almost -257.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.34, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.35% since then. We note from Expensify Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 346.81K.

Expensify Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EXFY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Expensify Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) trade information

Instantly EXFY has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.75 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.52% year-to-date, but still down -7.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) is -12.97% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXFY is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $47.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -228.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) estimates and forecasts

Expensify Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Expensify Inc. to make $40.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

EXFY Dividends

Expensify Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 16.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.40% of Expensify Inc. shares, and 22.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.70%.