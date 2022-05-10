Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 1.56 million shares of the Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $128.42, and it changed around $0.63 or 0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.16B. EXPE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $217.72, offering almost -69.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $126.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.22% since then. We note from Expedia Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.70 million.

Expedia Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 19 recommended EXPE as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Expedia Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) trade information

Instantly EXPE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 150.67 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.29% year-to-date, but still down -26.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is -29.78% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $210.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXPE is forecast to be at a low of $145.00 and a high of $275.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) estimates and forecasts

Expedia Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.85 percent over the past six months and at a 303.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 126.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 79.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.32 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Expedia Group Inc. to make $2.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $920 million and $1.25 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 152.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 82.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.40%. Expedia Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 90.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.80% per year for the next five years.

EXPE Dividends

Expedia Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.81% of Expedia Group Inc. shares, and 97.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.00%. Expedia Group Inc. stock is held by 1,097 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.25% of the shares, which is about 15.41 million shares worth $2.78 billion.

D1 Capital Partners, LP, with 8.44% or 12.68 million shares worth $2.29 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.15 million shares worth $749.87 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.3 million shares worth around $596.64 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.