Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 19.57 million shares of the Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.11, and it changed around -$0.28 or -11.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.08M. EVAX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.04, offering almost -1086.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -9.48% since then. We note from Evaxion Biotech A/S’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23090.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.75K.

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EVAX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evaxion Biotech A/S is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) trade information

Instantly EVAX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.20 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.93% year-to-date, but still down -17.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) is -17.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20020.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVAX is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -753.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -658.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) estimates and forecasts

Evaxion Biotech A/S share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.95 percent over the past six months and at a -30.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -43.50% in the next quarter.

EVAX Dividends

Evaxion Biotech A/S’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 04 and April 08.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares, and 4.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.67%. Evaxion Biotech A/S stock is held by 14 institutions, with Luminus Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.44% of the shares, which is about 0.78 million shares worth $3.44 million.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C., with 0.74% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 7024.0 shares worth $31046.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 2428.0 shares worth around $11314.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

