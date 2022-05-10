Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $11.50 In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around -$0.18 or -9.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $296.19M. EGLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.42, offering almost -410.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.06% since then. We note from Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 478.77K.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Instantly EGLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0600 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.88% year-to-date, but still down -15.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) is -33.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EGLX is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $11.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -596.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -324.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.95 percent over the past six months and at a 20.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.70%.

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.42% of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares, and 16.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.92%. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. stock is held by 88 institutions, with Boothbay Fund Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.62% of the shares, which is about 4.84 million shares worth $17.56 million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 2.15% or 2.87 million shares worth $10.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $7.46 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $2.27 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.