Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 2.2 million shares of the Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.02, and it changed around -$1.32 or -12.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.42B. ENVX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.48, offering almost -337.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.88% since then. We note from Enovix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Enovix Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ENVX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enovix Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Instantly ENVX has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.19 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.94% year-to-date, but still up 1.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is -27.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENVX is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -321.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -177.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Enovix Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.49 percent over the past six months and at a 41.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $600k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Enovix Corporation to make $750k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.06% of Enovix Corporation shares, and 62.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.03%. Enovix Corporation stock is held by 158 institutions, with Eclipse Ventures, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.11% of the shares, which is about 17.58 million shares worth $479.67 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC, with 8.59% or 12.47 million shares worth $340.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.44 million shares worth $50.34 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $35.17 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.