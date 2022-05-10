ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.03 or -11.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.58M. NDRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.44, offering almost -1120.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -10.0% since then. We note from ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.52 million.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NDRA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

Instantly NDRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2894 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.48% year-to-date, but still down -24.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) is -54.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NDRA is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2650.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -85.92 percent over the past six months and at a 7.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.70% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $220k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. to make $300k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.30%.

NDRA Dividends

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.43% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares, and 9.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.66%. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.06% of the shares, which is about 1.71 million shares worth $2.96 million.

GWM Advisors LLC, with 1.67% or 0.71 million shares worth $1.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.14 million shares worth $1.96 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $0.89 million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.