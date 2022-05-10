eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were traded, and its beta was 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.82, and it changed around $0.74 or 6.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $319.14M. EHTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.29, offering almost -486.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.25% since then. We note from eHealth Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 815.53K.

eHealth Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended EHTH as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. eHealth Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) trade information

Instantly EHTH has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.85 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.65% year-to-date, but still up 39.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is 4.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.75 day(s).

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -60.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $251.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect eHealth Inc. to make $135 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $293.32 million and $134.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.43%.

EHTH Dividends

eHealth Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.89% of eHealth Inc. shares, and 97.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.03%. eHealth Inc. stock is held by 273 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.70% of the shares, which is about 3.88 million shares worth $157.13 million.

Ruffer LLP, with 8.17% or 2.16 million shares worth $87.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.59 million shares worth $70.44 million, making up 6.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $28.28 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.