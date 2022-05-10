Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 5.82 million shares of the Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.15, and it changed around $4.44 or 9.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.81B. DRE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.22, offering almost -26.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Duke Realty Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) trade information

Instantly DRE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 56.36 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.32% year-to-date, but still down -9.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) is -20.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.98 day(s).

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DRE is forecast to be at a low of $57.00 and a high of $79.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) estimates and forecasts

Duke Realty Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.86 percent over the past six months and at a 10.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $232.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Duke Realty Corporation to make $239.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.90%. Duke Realty Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 179.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.00% per year for the next five years.

DRE Dividends

Duke Realty Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.35 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.35% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.55 per year.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Duke Realty Corporation shares, and 98.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.46%. Duke Realty Corporation stock is held by 883 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.90% of the shares, which is about 60.86 million shares worth $4.0 billion.

Cohen & Steers Inc., with 13.60% or 52.06 million shares worth $3.42 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 17.65 million shares worth $992.88 million, making up 4.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.71 million shares worth around $512.65 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.