Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.63, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $167.51M. DOGZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.98, offering almost -93.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.92% since then. We note from Dogness (International) Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Instantly DOGZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.38 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.95% year-to-date, but still down -0.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is -21.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.20%.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 29.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares, and 5.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.54%. Dogness (International) Corporation stock is held by 14 institutions, with SG Americas Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.96% of the shares, which is about 0.97 million shares worth $8.19 million.

Ayrton Capital LLC, with 0.71% or 0.18 million shares worth $1.48 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 27842.0 shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF held roughly 12880.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.

