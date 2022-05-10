Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Stock Forecast 2022: $45.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.83, and it changed around -$0.44 or -2.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.30B. COUR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.99, offering almost -216.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.22, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -2.63% since then. We note from Coursera Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Coursera Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended COUR as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coursera Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Instantly COUR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.79 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.52% year-to-date, but still down -20.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is -30.08% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COUR is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -203.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -75.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Coursera Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.31 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -160.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Coursera Inc. to make $142.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.90%.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 05.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.11% of Coursera Inc. shares, and 78.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.43%. Coursera Inc. stock is held by 258 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.01% of the shares, which is about 17.26 million shares worth $421.85 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 11.04% or 15.87 million shares worth $387.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 6.44 million shares worth $157.3 million, making up 4.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 4.97 million shares worth around $101.07 million, which represents about 3.46% of the total shares outstanding.