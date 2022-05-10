Could Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 9.66 million shares of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.50, and it changed around $0.26 or 1.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.19B. PBR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.09, offering almost -19.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.0% since then. We note from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 32.64 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PBR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Instantly PBR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.22 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.58% year-to-date, but still up 1.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is -14.19% up in the 30-day period.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.10 percent over the past six months and at a 86.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 109.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to make $31.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.90%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 22.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.97. It is important to note, however, that the 22.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, and 22.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.18%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock is held by 469 institutions, with GQG Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.04% of the shares, which is about 187.68 million shares worth $2.06 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 2.77% or 102.91 million shares worth $1.13 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 38.45 million shares worth $377.6 million, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 31.8 million shares worth around $312.3 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.