Could Drive Shack Inc.’s (NYSE: DS) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.59M. DS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.02, offering almost -262.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.9% since then. We note from Drive Shack Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) trade information

Instantly DS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3600 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.98% year-to-date, but still down -7.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is -18.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $69.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Drive Shack Inc. to make $67.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $60.29 million and $61.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.10%. Drive Shack Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 55.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

DS Dividends

Drive Shack Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 10 and March 14.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.40% of Drive Shack Inc. shares, and 54.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.38%. Drive Shack Inc. stock is held by 152 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.17% of the shares, which is about 5.68 million shares worth $15.97 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.08% or 5.6 million shares worth $15.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.11 million shares worth $8.74 million, making up 3.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held roughly 2.38 million shares worth around $6.69 million, which represents about 2.59% of the total shares outstanding.