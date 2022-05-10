CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 4.79 million shares of the CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.65, and it changed around -$0.95 or -12.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32B. COMM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.18, offering almost -233.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.68% since then. We note from CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.80 million.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended COMM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Instantly COMM has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.19 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.76% year-to-date, but still up 5.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) is -2.21% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COMM is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

CommScope Holding Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.00 percent over the past six months and at a 12.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 40.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect CommScope Holding Company Inc. to make $2.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.60%. CommScope Holding Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 20.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 28.20% per year for the next five years.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 08.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders