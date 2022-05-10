Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.91 million shares of the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.94, and it changed around -$0.1 or -9.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.66M. CTXR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.56, offering almost -385.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.26% since then. We note from Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CTXR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Instantly CTXR has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1450 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.85% year-to-date, but still down -2.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is -40.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.78 day(s).

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.71 percent over the past six months and at a -13.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $19.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.10%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 15.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.79% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 21.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.93%. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 103 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 44.05% of the shares, which is about 8.16 million shares worth $16.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 31.20% or 5.78 million shares worth $11.73 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.33 million shares worth $6.76 million, making up 17.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $4.98 million, which represents about 14.38% of the total shares outstanding.