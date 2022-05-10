Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.74, and it changed around -$0.44 or -7.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.31B. CD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.18, offering almost -199.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.67% since then. We note from Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Instantly CD has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.62 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.90% year-to-date, but still down -8.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is -2.21% down in the 30-day period.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Chindata Group Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.08 percent over the past six months and at a 121.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Chindata Group Holdings Limited to make $147 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $93.92 million and $103.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.50%.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 26.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, and 19.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.51%. Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 163 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.98% of the shares, which is about 8.68 million shares worth $57.22 million.

Sylebra Capital Ltd, with 4.47% or 7.78 million shares worth $51.26 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.05 million shares worth $33.31 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 3.89 million shares worth around $25.63 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.