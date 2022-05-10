China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 2.11 million shares of the China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around -$0.03 or -15.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.25M. SXTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.28, offering almost -1325.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.25% since then. We note from China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.39 million.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Instantly SXTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2400 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.12% year-to-date, but still down -25.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) is -29.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.50%.

SXTC Dividends

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.11% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 11.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.98%. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.63% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.11% or 42993.0 shares worth $27958.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 26642.0 shares worth $18821.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.