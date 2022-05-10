CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.53 million shares of the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.93, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.22B. CX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.09, offering almost -131.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.96, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -0.76% since then. We note from CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.82 million.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

Instantly CX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.60 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.15% year-to-date, but still down -8.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is -16.00% down in the 30-day period.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.07 percent over the past six months and at a 15.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,800.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 120.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. to make $3.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.40%. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. earnings are expected to increase by 155.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.20% per year for the next five years.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, and 34.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.94%. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock is held by 349 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.49% of the shares, which is about 66.0 million shares worth $447.48 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 2.94% or 43.31 million shares worth $293.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 38.58 million shares worth $261.56 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 9.4 million shares worth around $60.44 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.