Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.89, and it changed around -$8.84 or -17.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.12B. CELH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $110.22, offering almost -163.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.82% since then. We note from Celsius Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 861.56K.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 58.21 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.82% year-to-date, but still down -23.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is -20.78% down in the 30-day period.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Celsius Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.24 percent over the past six months and at a 460.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 129.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $89.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc. to make $104.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35.66 million and $50.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 151.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 108.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.80%. Celsius Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -55.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 62.31% per year for the next five years.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.56% of Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, and 46.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.87%. Celsius Holdings Inc. stock is held by 354 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.89% of the shares, which is about 6.23 million shares worth $561.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.26% or 4.15 million shares worth $373.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.56 million shares worth $247.06 million, making up 4.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $120.8 million, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.