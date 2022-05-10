CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 3.23 million shares of the CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.47, and it changed around -$9.36 or -31.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.77B. CARG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.03, offering almost -144.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.86, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -16.56% since then. We note from CarGurus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

CarGurus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CARG as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CarGurus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) trade information

Instantly CARG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -31.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.09 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 44.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.33% year-to-date, but still down -11.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) is -28.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CARG is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -158.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) estimates and forecasts

CarGurus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.34 percent over the past six months and at a 3.80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $279.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect CarGurus Inc. to make $297.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $151.55 million and $171.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 84.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 73.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 64.80%. CarGurus Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -100.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.

CARG Dividends

CarGurus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.39% of CarGurus Inc. shares, and 100.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.88%. CarGurus Inc. stock is held by 315 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.55% of the shares, which is about 9.71 million shares worth $304.89 million.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with 9.13% or 9.28 million shares worth $291.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.24 million shares worth $108.8 million, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $79.74 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.