Can EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.80, and it changed around $0.14 or 1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.64B. ENLC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.27, offering almost -15.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.51% since then. We note from EnLink Midstream LLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

EnLink Midstream LLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ENLC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EnLink Midstream LLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) trade information

Instantly ENLC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.27 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.20% year-to-date, but still down -2.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is 0.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENLC is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) estimates and forecasts

EnLink Midstream LLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.15 percent over the past six months and at a 440.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 116.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.59 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect EnLink Midstream LLC to make $1.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.06 billion and $1.25 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

ENLC Dividends

EnLink Midstream LLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.66 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 4.66% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 12.80 per year.

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of EnLink Midstream LLC shares, and 86.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.92%. EnLink Midstream LLC stock is held by 207 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.56% of the shares, which is about 41.79 million shares worth $284.98 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 8.22% or 40.12 million shares worth $273.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 34.06 million shares worth $183.58 million, making up 6.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 27.56 million shares worth around $148.57 million, which represents about 5.65% of the total shares outstanding.