BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -120.18%

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.90, and it changed around -$0.81 or -6.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.95B. BRCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.00, offering almost -211.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.51% since then. We note from BRC Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.
BRC Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BRCC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.
BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) trade information
Instantly BRCC has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.61 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.39% year-to-date, but still down -20.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) is -61.33% down in the 30-day period.
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRCC is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.
BRC Inc. (BRCC) estimates and forecasts
BRCC Dividends
BRC Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.