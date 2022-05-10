BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -120.18%

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.90, and it changed around -$0.81 or -6.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.95B. BRCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.00, offering almost -211.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.51% since then. We note from BRC Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

BRC Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BRCC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

Instantly BRCC has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.61 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.39% year-to-date, but still down -20.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) is -61.33% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRCC is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) estimates and forecasts

BRCC Dividends

BRC Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)’s Major holders