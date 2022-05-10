Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 6.27 million shares of the Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $107.91, and it changed around -$13.09 or -10.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.06B. BILL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $348.49, offering almost -222.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $109.09, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.09% since then. We note from Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BILL as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bill.com Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Instantly BILL has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 176.76 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.69% year-to-date, but still down -38.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is -47.53% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $235.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BILL is forecast to be at a low of $175.00 and a high of $340.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -215.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -62.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Bill.com Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.74 percent over the past six months and at a -275.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,050.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 126.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Bill.com Holdings Inc. to make $140.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.84% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, and 98.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.72%. Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock is held by 571 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.55% of the shares, which is about 10.82 million shares worth $2.89 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.28% or 8.49 million shares worth $2.27 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.44 million shares worth $918.11 million, making up 3.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.72 million shares worth around $725.0 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.