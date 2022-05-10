Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) were traded, and its beta was 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.50, and it changed around -$8.52 or -17.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.02B. AXNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.81, offering almost -102.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.37, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -7.27% since then. We note from Axonics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 472.91K.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) trade information

Instantly AXNX has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 58.57 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.46% year-to-date, but still down -31.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) is -38.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXNX is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -102.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) estimates and forecasts

Axonics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.95 percent over the past six months and at a -26.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $49.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Axonics Inc. to make $50.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.78 million and $34.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.00%.

AXNX Dividends

Axonics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.47% of Axonics Inc. shares, and 114.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 119.64%. Axonics Inc. stock is held by 290 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.30% of the shares, which is about 6.16 million shares worth $400.8 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.32% or 3.39 million shares worth $220.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.21 million shares worth $88.84 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $77.9 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.