Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.72, and it changed around -$1.2 or -17.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $526.53M. ATRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.04, offering almost -250.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.31, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -10.31% since then. We note from Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 987.77K.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ATRA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.72 for the current quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Instantly ATRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.32 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.71% year-to-date, but still down -17.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is -36.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATRA is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $67.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1071.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.52 percent over the past six months and at a 6.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. to make $5.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 56.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.70%.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, and 105.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.29%. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 215 institutions, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.59% of the shares, which is about 8.48 million shares worth $151.75 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 9.07% or 8.02 million shares worth $143.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.31 million shares worth $41.34 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.22 million shares worth around $39.77 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.