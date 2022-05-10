Assertio Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ASRT) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 1.24 million shares of the Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.24, and it changed around $0.36 or 19.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.05M. ASRT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.52, offering almost -57.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.05% since then. We note from Assertio Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 838.05K.

Assertio Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASRT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Assertio Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

Instantly ASRT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3600 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.76% year-to-date, but still down -14.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is -43.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASRT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -123.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -123.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) estimates and forecasts

Assertio Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.68 percent over the past six months and at a 1,266.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -86.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -58.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Assertio Holdings Inc. to make $26.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.18 million and $26.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.20%. Assertio Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 97.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

ASRT Dividends

Assertio Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.36% of Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, and 14.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.79%. Assertio Holdings Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.30% of the shares, which is about 1.92 million shares worth $1.74 million.

Littlejohn & Co LLC, with 2.12% or 0.95 million shares worth $0.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.24 million shares worth $1.13 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $0.56 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.