Are Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 4.44 million shares of the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.33, and it changed around -$0.41 or -10.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.43B. KIND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.59, offering almost -458.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.71, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -11.41% since then. We note from Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Instantly KIND has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.77 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.79% year-to-date, but still down -29.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) is -40.22% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.05 percent over the past six months and at a 36.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Nextdoor Holdings Inc. to make $56.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 01.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders