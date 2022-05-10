Are MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.45, and it changed around $0.33 or 8.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.58B. MPLN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.69, offering almost -117.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.97% since then. We note from MultiPlan Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.47 million.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Instantly MPLN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.64 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.00% year-to-date, but still down -9.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) is -13.81% down in the 30-day period.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 157.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $283.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MultiPlan Corporation to make $293.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $248.54 million and $276.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.10%.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.83% of MultiPlan Corporation shares, and 91.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.56%. MultiPlan Corporation stock is held by 195 institutions, with H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 33.75% of the shares, which is about 215.51 million shares worth $954.73 million.

Public Investment Fund, with 8.03% or 51.25 million shares worth $227.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 15.06 million shares worth $66.72 million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.97 million shares worth around $44.18 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.