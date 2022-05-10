Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) were traded, and its beta was 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.11, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $155.32M. FUV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.77, offering almost -356.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.82% since then. We note from Arcimoto Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 887.86K.

Arcimoto Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FUV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arcimoto Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) trade information

Instantly FUV has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.34 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) is -23.32% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUV is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -337.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -130.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -26.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 240.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Arcimoto Inc. to make $2.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.39 million and $2.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63.70%.

FUV Dividends

Arcimoto Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 16 and May 20.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.55% of Arcimoto Inc. shares, and 26.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.35%. Arcimoto Inc. stock is held by 127 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.03% of the shares, which is about 2.27 million shares worth $17.67 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.78% or 1.8 million shares worth $14.01 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.09 million shares worth $21.4 million, making up 5.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $8.66 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.