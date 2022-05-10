AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -2862.96%

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around -$0.05 or -15.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.91M. ANPC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.66, offering almost -1996.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.7% since then. We note from AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ANPC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

Instantly ANPC has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3800 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.86% year-to-date, but still down -16.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) is -39.18% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANPC is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2862.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2862.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 101.70%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020.

ANPC Dividends

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 27.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.24% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares, and 1.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.71%. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stock is held by 7 institutions, with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.88% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.38 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.18% or 23413.0 shares worth $75858.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4794.0 shares worth $12176.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.