Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.24, and it changed around -$0.43 or -6.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $769.64M. API currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.32, offering almost -690.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.30, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.96% since then. We note from Agora Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Agora Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended API as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agora Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

Instantly API has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.22 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.51% year-to-date, but still down -13.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) is -30.74% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that API is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -460.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agora Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

Agora Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.65 percent over the past six months and at a -1.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Agora Inc. to make $39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.23 million and $42.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.90%.

API Dividends

Agora Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 23 and May 27.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Agora Inc. shares, and 58.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.19%. Agora Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.92% of the shares, which is about 16.38 million shares worth $265.51 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 4.98% or 4.82 million shares worth $78.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.97 million shares worth $31.97 million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $25.0 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.