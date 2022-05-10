AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 2.45 million shares of the AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.78, and it changed around $2.35 or 20.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52B. AHCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.33, offering almost -120.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.27% since then. We note from AdaptHealth Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

AdaptHealth Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AHCO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Instantly AHCO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 20.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.36 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.27% year-to-date, but still down -11.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) is -26.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AHCO is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -190.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

AdaptHealth Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.17 percent over the past six months and at a 108.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 172.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 725.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 130.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $690 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. to make $661.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $348.43 million and $482.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 98.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.30%.

AdaptHealth Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 134.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 46.50% per year for the next five years.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.42% of AdaptHealth Corp. shares, and 61.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.40%. AdaptHealth Corp. stock is held by 210 institutions, with OEP Capital Advisors, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.45% of the shares, which is about 13.82 million shares worth $321.83 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with 6.13% or 8.1 million shares worth $188.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.02 million shares worth $46.95 million, making up 1.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $41.83 million, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.