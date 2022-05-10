Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.09, and it changed around -$0.21 or -9.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $203.27M. ARAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.93, offering almost -183.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.29, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -9.57% since then. We note from Accuray Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 660.95K.

Accuray Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARAY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Accuray Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) trade information

Instantly ARAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.73 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.18% year-to-date, but still down -21.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) is -35.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.49 day(s).

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) estimates and forecasts

Accuray Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.75 percent over the past six months and at a -400.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $106.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Accuray Incorporated to make $106.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.40%.

ARAY Dividends

Accuray Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 15.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.44% of Accuray Incorporated shares, and 77.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.95%. Accuray Incorporated stock is held by 193 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.23% of the shares, which is about 7.64 million shares worth $36.42 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with 5.46% or 5.06 million shares worth $24.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.9 million shares worth $13.83 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $9.12 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.