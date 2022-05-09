Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 2.89 million shares of the Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.64, and it changed around $0.59 or 1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.12B. Z at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $124.70, offering almost -222.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.84% since then. We note from Zillow Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.66 million.

Zillow Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended Z as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Zillow Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.04 for the current quarter.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Instantly Z has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.24 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.41% year-to-date, but still down -4.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is -22.66% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that Z is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $78.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -353.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -215.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 105.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.59 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Zillow Group Inc. to make $3.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $788.95 million and $1.1 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 227.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 187.60%.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.93% of Zillow Group Inc. shares, and 112.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 123.41%. Zillow Group Inc. stock is held by 683 institutions, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 19.44% of the shares, which is about 36.39 million shares worth $3.21 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.98% or 14.95 million shares worth $1.32 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.4 million shares worth $387.71 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.73 million shares worth around $328.84 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.