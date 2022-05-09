Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.64, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.75B. ZETA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.46, offering almost -55.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.0% since then. We note from Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Instantly ZETA has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.58 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.61% year-to-date, but still down -20.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is -28.60% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.57 percent over the past six months and at a 400.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $122.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Zeta Global Holdings Corp. to make $120.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -673.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.68% per year for the next five years.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.23% of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares, and 34.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.69%. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock is held by 66 institutions, with GPI Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.68% of the shares, which is about 20.24 million shares worth $118.59 million.

Granahan Investment Management Inc., with 3.76% or 6.0 million shares worth $35.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.55 million shares worth $21.09 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $3.86 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.