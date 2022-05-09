Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 3.27 million shares of the Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $397.80M. YSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.64, offering almost -1942.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.75% since then. We note from Yatsen Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.89 million.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Instantly YSG has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6435 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.44% year-to-date, but still down -7.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is -31.57% down in the 30-day period.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Yatsen Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.96 percent over the past six months and at a 29.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $256.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Yatsen Holding Limited to make $219.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $304.9 million and $223.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.70%.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.20% of Yatsen Holding Limited shares, and 37.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.41%. Yatsen Holding Limited stock is held by 101 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.04% of the shares, which is about 40.45 million shares worth $86.97 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.75% or 16.78 million shares worth $36.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder International Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.75 million shares worth $4.57 million, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder International Equity Fd held roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $5.72 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.