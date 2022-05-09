Why EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.72, and it changed around -$0.36 or -8.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.99B. EQRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.10, offering almost -198.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.3% since then. We note from EQRx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Instantly EQRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.62 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.45% year-to-date, but still down -28.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is -14.09% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQRX is forecast to be at a low of $5.60 and a high of $5.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

EQRx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.69 percent over the past six months and at a -232.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.35% of EQRx Inc. shares, and 51.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.92%. EQRx Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with SB Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.85% of the shares, which is about 43.18 million shares worth $294.46 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC, with 8.11% or 39.53 million shares worth $269.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.11 million shares worth $14.36 million, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $7.8 million, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.