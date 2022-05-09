Why China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.37, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.69M. CLEU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.85, offering almost -104.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.78% since then. We note from China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 644.12K.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Instantly CLEU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of 0.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.41 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 78.20% year-to-date, but still up 60.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is 48.12% up in the 30-day period.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.20% of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares, and 1.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.16%. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.50% of the shares, which is about 69668.0 shares worth $92658.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.35% or 48266.0 shares worth $64193.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 48266.0 shares worth $50679.0, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares.