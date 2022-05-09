Why BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.18, and it changed around -$0.22 or -9.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $89.71M. BCAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.83, offering almost -2277.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.33, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.88% since then. We note from BioAtla Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 728.70K.

BioAtla Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BCAB as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioAtla Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

Instantly BCAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.09 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.89% year-to-date, but still down -37.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) is -58.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCAB is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $68.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3019.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -129.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

BioAtla Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -92.80 percent over the past six months and at a 2.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,023.50%, up from the previous year.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.99% of BioAtla Inc. shares, and 74.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.03%. BioAtla Inc. stock is held by 146 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.94% of the shares, which is about 3.92 million shares worth $76.96 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 9.02% or 3.23 million shares worth $63.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $25.73 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $17.0 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.