Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.26, and it changed around -$0.08 or -5.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $249.69M. VSTM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.93, offering almost -291.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.46% since then. We note from Verastem Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Verastem Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VSTM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Verastem Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Instantly VSTM has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5200 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.54% year-to-date, but still down -11.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is -20.75% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VSTM is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -534.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -296.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Verastem Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.79 percent over the past six months and at a 7.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -98.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $506k and $1.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -90.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.20%. Verastem Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.74% per year for the next five years.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.94% of Verastem Inc. shares, and 67.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.08%. Verastem Inc. stock is held by 205 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.80% of the shares, which is about 21.49 million shares worth $44.06 million.

BVF Inc., with 9.37% or 17.06 million shares worth $34.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.9 million shares worth $12.09 million, making up 3.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.88 million shares worth around $15.04 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.