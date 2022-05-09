VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 2.53 million shares of the VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around -$0.04 or -7.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17B. VEON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.38, offering almost -349.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.72% since then. We note from VEON Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 33.76 million.

VEON Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VEON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VEON Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Instantly VEON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6530 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.65% year-to-date, but still down -15.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is -1.79% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VEON is forecast to be at a low of $2.55 and a high of $2.55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -381.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -381.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.10%.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.40% of VEON Ltd. shares, and 27.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.35%. VEON Ltd. stock is held by 159 institutions, with Exor Capital LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.08% of the shares, which is about 106.43 million shares worth $72.67 million.

Exor Capital LLP, with 6.08% or 106.43 million shares worth $72.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 7.79 million shares worth $11.14 million, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF held roughly 7.18 million shares worth around $12.27 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.