Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 7.88 million shares of the Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $83.89, and it changed around -$5.15 or -5.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.54B. UPST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $401.49, offering almost -378.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $71.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.26% since then. We note from Upstart Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 11.79 million.

Upstart Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended UPST as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Upstart Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Instantly UPST has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 94.43 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.55% year-to-date, but still up 11.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) is -13.78% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $172.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UPST is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $255.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -203.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Upstart Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.92 percent over the past six months and at a -5.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 131.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 64.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $300.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Upstart Holdings Inc. to make $334.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 158.60%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 747.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.42% of Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, and 47.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.09%. Upstart Holdings Inc. stock is held by 643 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.88% of the shares, which is about 4.98 million shares worth $753.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.88% or 4.98 million shares worth $753.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.63 million shares worth $246.69 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $218.66 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.