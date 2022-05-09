Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors? – Marketing Sentinel
Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) have been traded, and its beta is -0.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around -$0.04 or -5.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.68M. TOPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.95, offering almost -191.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.49% since then. We note from Top Ships Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 924.22K.

Top Ships Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TOPS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Top Ships Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Instantly TOPS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7710 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.91% year-to-date, but still down -2.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is -28.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOPS is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1392.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1392.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.30%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.96%.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 09.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Top Ships Inc. shares, and 1.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.07%. Top Ships Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Cetera Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.23% or 89920.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 40167.0 shares worth $53422.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio held roughly 11220.0 shares worth around $14922.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.

