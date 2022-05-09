Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) were traded, and its beta was 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.0 or 3.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.57M. TMBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.41, offering almost -403.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.86% since then. We note from Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Instantly TMBR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2870 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.39% year-to-date, but still up 12.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) is -17.83% up in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.06 percent over the past six months and at a 29.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 72.00%.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.26% of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 4.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.50%. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.84% of the shares, which is about 1.17 million shares worth $0.45 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.99% or 0.63 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $0.34 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $95983.0, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.