TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.47M. PETZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.40, offering almost -3816.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.17% since then. We note from TDH Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.65 million.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Instantly PETZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2950 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.65% year-to-date, but still down -19.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is -37.05% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.10%.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 12.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.34% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.58%. TDH Holdings Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 61688.0 shares worth $0.24 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.04% or 49023.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 89241.0 shares worth $42657.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 36559.0 shares worth around $15610.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.