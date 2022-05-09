Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.10, and it changed around $0.88 or 27.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.19M. TRHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.38, offering almost -1201.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.2% since then. We note from Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 923.78K.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TRHC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

Instantly TRHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 27.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.15 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.67% year-to-date, but still up 21.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) is -23.22% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRHC is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -265.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -86.22 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. to make $85.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $77.05 million and $76.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.50%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

TRHC Dividends

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.80% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares, and 92.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.97%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stock is held by 237 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.60% of the shares, which is about 3.5 million shares worth $91.64 million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 10.34% or 2.66 million shares worth $69.73 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.56 million shares worth $42.25 million, making up 6.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF held roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $32.42 million, which represents about 4.64% of the total shares outstanding.