StoneCo Ltd.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of STNE Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 2.62 million shares of the StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.99, and it changed around -$0.52 or -6.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.77B. STNE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.08, offering almost -789.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.05, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -0.75% since then. We note from StoneCo Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.06 million.

StoneCo Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended STNE as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. StoneCo Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Instantly STNE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.07 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.53% year-to-date, but still down -9.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is -25.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $88.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STNE is forecast to be at a low of $48.49 and a high of $200.85. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2413.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -506.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

StoneCo Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.54 percent over the past six months and at a 175.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 187.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 75.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $354.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect StoneCo Ltd. to make $375.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 245.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -59.80%. StoneCo Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -251.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.11% per year for the next five years.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.56% of StoneCo Ltd. shares, and 79.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.59%. StoneCo Ltd. stock is held by 442 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.09% of the shares, which is about 37.21 million shares worth $1.29 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.34% or 16.75 million shares worth $581.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 17.66 million shares worth $613.03 million, making up 6.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 7.51 million shares worth around $260.72 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.